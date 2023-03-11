Developer/Feature Analyst

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Developer / Feature Analyst (Tax Developer).

Essence of the Role/Core Function:

Power BI.

Business Analysis Skills.

Finance and Tax Knowledge.

Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (5 years +).

Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.

Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (5 years +).

Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (5 years +).

Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.

Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (5 years +).

Experience in a SQL Developer / Data Analysis / DBA / SQL development / SQL. implementation Role (Beneficial)

Must be able to create SQL tables, functions, joins, queries, and stored procedures (Required).

Must be able to source data from different repositories.

Must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository.

Must have knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage.

Must have the ability to source data from any repository in an appropriate manner with the appropriate application.

Qualification:

IT Degree

Matric (Required)

SQL certifications would be an advantage

3-5 Years development experience within a SQL data lake and warehouse environment within the Financial Sector

Knowledge of SAFe Agile and Jira would be advantage

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

SQL Server

PowerBi

Business Analysis

Tax

