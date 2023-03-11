Developer/Feature Analyst

Mar 11, 2023

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Developer / Feature Analyst (Tax Developer).
Essence of the Role/Core Function:

  • Power BI.
  • Business Analysis Skills.
  • Finance and Tax Knowledge.
  • Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (5 years +).
  • Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (5 years +).
  • Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (5 years +).
  • Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (5 years +).
  • Experience in a SQL Developer / Data Analysis / DBA / SQL development / SQL. implementation Role (Beneficial)
  • Must be able to create SQL tables, functions, joins, queries, and stored procedures (Required).
  • Must be able to source data from different repositories.
  • Must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository.
  • Must have knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage.
  • Must have the ability to source data from any repository in an appropriate manner with the appropriate application.

Qualification:

  • IT Degree
  • Matric (Required)
  • SQL certifications would be an advantage
  • 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL data lake and warehouse environment within the Financial Sector
  • Knowledge of SAFe Agile and Jira would be advantage

Desired Skills:

  • T-SQL
  • SQL Server
  • PowerBi
  • Business Analysis
  • Tax

