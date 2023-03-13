Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

• Perform detailed analysis of data extracts from different data sources.

• Perform detailed review of data requirements from operational and strategic targets.

• Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness, completeness and accuracy the data.

• Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources.

• Research, integrate, analyse and interpret data from multiple sources to produce complex which contain possible inferences and conclusions for medium term planning.

• Create charts and graphics to visualise and present findings.

• Lead briefings and presentations with internal and external FIC stakeholders and clients

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

• Relevant University Degree (Informatics or Data Analytics)

• Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development.

• Minimum 3-year experience working with MS Excel, PowerBi and SharePoint online.

• Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing.

• Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks

• SAS and or SQL Server certifications

• Expertise in economic/transactional analysis and developing mathematical/or statistical models through coding and data mining.

• Advanced communication skills, both written and verbal.

• Confidence and credibility to persuasively interact at all levels within the organisation and clients.

• Advanced presentation skills

• Strong research skills

• The ability to translate complex concepts and issues into a precise, unambiguous and accurate written format.

• Knowledge of illicit financial flows, intelligence and financial analysis will be an advantage.

