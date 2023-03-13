Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
• Perform detailed analysis of data extracts from different data sources.
• Perform detailed review of data requirements from operational and strategic targets.
• Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness, completeness and accuracy the data.
• Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources.
• Research, integrate, analyse and interpret data from multiple sources to produce complex which contain possible inferences and conclusions for medium term planning.
• Create charts and graphics to visualise and present findings.
• Lead briefings and presentations with internal and external FIC stakeholders and clients
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
• Relevant University Degree (Informatics or Data Analytics)
• Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development.
• Minimum 3-year experience working with MS Excel, PowerBi and SharePoint online.
• Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing.
• Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks
• SAS and or SQL Server certifications
• Expertise in economic/transactional analysis and developing mathematical/or statistical models through coding and data mining.
• Advanced communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Confidence and credibility to persuasively interact at all levels within the organisation and clients.
• Advanced presentation skills
• Strong research skills
• The ability to translate complex concepts and issues into a precise, unambiguous and accurate written format.
• Knowledge of illicit financial flows, intelligence and financial analysis will be an advantage.