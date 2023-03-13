Business Analyst (ERP) – Gauteng Bryanston

Documentation of process, workflow, policies and tasks as they apply to business process and technology process. The Business Analyst is required to assist in the business analysis, design, specification, cost justification, and implementation of any new business system.

Educational Requirements:

Matric Qualification

Degree: Information Technology

Experience:

5 Years experience in system environment and exposure to data and system ERP (enterprise resource planning)

Knowledge:

Experience with technology processes, protocol and tools (Development Methodology, Project documentation & tracking, test planning, checking and documentation).

Experience managing the processes (facilitating meetings, understanding business needs, conceptualizing, and documentation)

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

BA

ERP

Data

Learn more/Apply for this position