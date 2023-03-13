Business analyst retail

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related [URL Removed] Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Good process modelling skills Excellent communication, both written and verbal Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Good business and IT acumen Good planning and time management skills

3+ years’ experience in Retail store processes and practices

Business understanding of the broader retail industry – desirable

SAP experience – desirable

Knowledge and Skills

Research, document and prepare business cases.

Review and advise on various business cases which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Actively investigate and recommend opportunities to optimize the business’ offering and add value to our customers through the solutions we provide.

Confidently provide solutions and ensure an understanding of scope by business user.

Implement feasible techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business requirements.

Evaluate technical solutions and business processes against business [URL Removed] and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing – extract feedback and learnings and input back into relevant IT solution teams.

Analyse and document project risks – recommend risk mitigation [URL Removed] participate in the development of the BA practice within the organisation.

Contribute to improving ways of work for the BA community – commit to coaching (others) and being coached (self).Encourages immediate work colleagues to think of themselves as a [URL Removed] others’ limitations and offers appropriate support, especially during difficult working periods.

Demonstrates an awareness of own strengths and [URL Removed] own skills and knowledge up to date as needed.

Shares skills and relevant knowledge with others and provides guidance on how to complete tasks.

Demonstrates a good understanding of the work of other parts of the organisation in direct contact with own area.

Sales and distribution knowledge (desirable)

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Certified Analytics Professional

About The Employer:

Multi national employer looking for a business analyst in Cape Town for the project team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Permanent position

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

