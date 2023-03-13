Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

An authorised financial services provider, operating within the life insurance industry in South Africa, requires the services of a Data Analyst whose purpose will be to enable the company’s strategy to be a data centric business and to provide accurate and complete data to all stakeholders (regulatory, decisionmakers, actuarial functions, claims and fraud management) for analysis and reporting purposes. You are required to have a Diploma in Data analysis / Information sciences / IT, at least 2 or more years’ experience in data processing / cleaning / analysis and at least 2 or more years’ experience in Insurance industry (or at least the financial services industry).

DUTIES:

Data Completeness

Ensure all binder holders provide sufficient data monthly to allow compliance with regulatory requirements and financial processing.

Data Quality

Review member data of binder holders against AUL requirements and identify short comings in the binder holder data.

Review member data of binder holders against the applicable master policies and identify areas where policies do not comply with the master policy agreements.

Report on findings and communicate it to the scheme.

Ensure all binder holders provide sufficient quality data monthly to allow compliance with regulatory requirements and financial processing.

Identify and implementation of opportunities for automation of existing processes.

Risk Management

Identify risks in member and claim data and assess which correct course of action should be implemented to address risk.

Ensure that all risks are logged on the risk register with a clear description.

Support the implementation of corrective actions of identified data risks.

Claims

Ensure all claims from binder holders, with the claims binder function, are submitted and imported to the claims database on a timeous basis.

Ensure that the claims BI report is up to date.

Identify and implementation of opportunities for automation of existing processes.

Training

Train and onboard clients to the Binder Holder Upload Facility.

Support and train members of the data team in respect of SQL, PowerBI, automation etc.

Improvement in Data.

Drive the improvement in binder holder member data through effective and clear communication.

Constantly follow up with binder holders where areas of concern have been identified to ensure continuous improvement.

Collaborate in the development of solutions to support the continuous improvement of the data environment.

Data Analysis

Support development of the business’s data analysis function by developing trend reports, identify changes that can add value to the business and improve processes etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Diploma in Data analysis / Information sciences / IT

2 or more years’ experience in data processing / cleaning / analysis

2 or more years’ experience in Insurance industry (or at least the financial services industry)

IT Architecture: data warehousing, database structures, process optimization, automation

Knowledge

Working knowledge of the regulatory environment which the company operates in.

Understand the inherent risks of the business and specifically how it can be identified and managed in the data department.

Understand the need for controls and standard procedures and be able to implement these controls.

Can analyse data on a high level to identify anomalies and risks.

Analyse data on a detailed level in areas where risks have been identified.

Build and manage client relationships.

Advanced Microsoft Office (especially Excel) skills.

PowerBI.

SQL knowledge (report generation and usage).

Automation (RPA – Blueprizm, etc).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent analytical skills.

Prioritisation.

COMMENTS:

