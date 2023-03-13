Data Coordinator (APACE) WRHI (Free State) – Free State Welkom

Main purpose of the job:

To deliver a comprehensive approach to operational efficiency in a specified geographical area by assisting the M&E Lead and M&E Programme Managers with all operational functions, systems, and processes

Location:

Lejweleputswa District (Welkom), Free State

Key performance areas:

Data and information management

Monitor and manage the APACE data warehouse/site, including filing, storage of data, and all other relevant documents (troubleshoot, co-ordinate with IS programmer and ensure current/updated information is uploaded on SharePoint)

Maintain an inventory of all received and submitted data and documents

Retrieve project documents and reports when required for auditing and other routine monitoring purposes

Assist with writing project reports for internal dissemination, and other documentation as required

Support development, printing, and dissemination of M&E tools such as MER guidance, SOPs, material, technical guidelines, best practice documents, and other documentation as required

Support with the organizing training for the M&E team on reporting tools and requirements

Develop and circulate reporting timelines to all relevant teams and up-date reporting logs

Send reminders and follow up promptly on staff who have not submitted their reports

Ensure timeous submission and storage of all M&E-related documents

Track and generate data on annual indicators such as HRH related indicators including hours spent on DSD and TA

Keep and track a log of identified errors in data

Establish and maintain centralized report collation, reconciliations, and dissemination of information

Download and disseminate data for SIMS and data quality audits when required

Maintain and manage district [URL Removed] system and ensure dispatches are submitted on time

Load dispatches daily and weekly on district [URL Removed] Computer

Share the district export file with the teams and relevant stakeholders

Report writing and management

Compile monthly feedback reports and disseminate to relevant stakeholders

Integrate feedback from quarterly reports into programme implementation plan and subsequent progress reports

Participate actively in the generation of required donor reports and other Wits RHI reports if and when required

Participate in regular planning sessions with line manager and/or Regional Team and M&E Programme Managers to ensure efficient and effective data and operational support

Collation of daily, weekly and monthly reports and capture on USAID google platform and other datasets as required

Generate reports from [URL Removed] DHIS, and Google sheet and disseminate captured data with management, implementation teams, and relevant stakeholders

Work with all program teams during Donor reporting and other routine reports to keep track of progress until submission

Coordinate DATIM capturing quarterly, and review captured data

Consolidate the DATIM spreadsheet and disseminate it to implementation teams and management

Perform data quality checks on data submitted by the SI team and programmes

Administrative support and co-ordination

Develop M&E meeting agendas, take minutes, and ensure follow-up of action items as required

Typing and drafting of documents, including letters, memos and reports when required

Printing, and coordinating data review meetings and training sessions

Communicate effectively with Wits RHI Operations Team as and when required

Provide daily support and co-ordination of procurement and administration including travel, meetings, all IT related support, stationery and consumables, training logistics, asset management and control

Ensure implementation and maintenance of all Standard Operating Procedures for Monitoring and Reporting

Ensure compliance with respect to donor and or service provider’s requirements

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Certificate or Diploma in Business Administration

Computer literate in standard MS Office packages

DHIS and [URL Removed] trained

Valid driver’s license

Required minimum work experience:

2 Years’ office administration experience in a medium to large-sized organization

Working knowledge of operations systems and processes

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Some exposure to project management/NGO environment would be useful

Experience working in a donor-funded organization

Exceptional organization and administrative skills with working knowledge of MS Office

Own, reliable transport preferred

Able to maintain confidentiality, tact, and professionalism at all times

Able to exercise discretion, high levels of initiative ad independent decision-making

Must be assertive, confident, and adaptable

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Positive, energetic, team player

Ability to adapt to complex situations, ability to manage stress, self-starter, ability to deliver goals proactively, creative thinker, goal orientated

A thorough and accurate approach to work

Attention to detail

Excellent communication skills

Experience with the DHIS, [URL Removed] and other DoH data system

Demands of the job:

Able to work in a demanding environment and adapt to changes

Traveling (own transport) and overtime may be required from time to time

Must be contactable after hours for any unplanned emergencies or queries

