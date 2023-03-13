Data Coordinator (APACE) WRHI (Free State)

Main purpose of the job:
- To deliver a comprehensive approach to operational efficiency in a specified geographical area by assisting the M&E Lead and M&E Programme Managers with all operational functions, systems, and processes
Location:
- Lejweleputswa District (Welkom), Free State
Key performance areas:
Data and information management
- Monitor and manage the APACE data warehouse/site, including filing, storage of data, and all other relevant documents (troubleshoot, co-ordinate with IS programmer and ensure current/updated information is uploaded on SharePoint)
- Maintain an inventory of all received and submitted data and documents
- Retrieve project documents and reports when required for auditing and other routine monitoring purposes
- Assist with writing project reports for internal dissemination, and other documentation as required
- Support development, printing, and dissemination of M&E tools such as MER guidance, SOPs, material, technical guidelines, best practice documents, and other documentation as required
- Support with the organizing training for the M&E team on reporting tools and requirements
- Develop and circulate reporting timelines to all relevant teams and up-date reporting logs
- Send reminders and follow up promptly on staff who have not submitted their reports
- Ensure timeous submission and storage of all M&E-related documents
- Track and generate data on annual indicators such as HRH related indicators including hours spent on DSD and TA
- Keep and track a log of identified errors in data
- Establish and maintain centralized report collation, reconciliations, and dissemination of information
- Download and disseminate data for SIMS and data quality audits when required
- Maintain and manage district [URL Removed] system and ensure dispatches are submitted on time
- Load dispatches daily and weekly on district [URL Removed] Computer
- Share the district export file with the teams and relevant stakeholders
Report writing and management
- Compile monthly feedback reports and disseminate to relevant stakeholders
- Integrate feedback from quarterly reports into programme implementation plan and subsequent progress reports
- Participate actively in the generation of required donor reports and other Wits RHI reports if and when required
- Participate in regular planning sessions with line manager and/or Regional Team and M&E Programme Managers to ensure efficient and effective data and operational support
- Collation of daily, weekly and monthly reports and capture on USAID google platform and other datasets as required
- Generate reports from [URL Removed] DHIS, and Google sheet and disseminate captured data with management, implementation teams, and relevant stakeholders
- Work with all program teams during Donor reporting and other routine reports to keep track of progress until submission
- Coordinate DATIM capturing quarterly, and review captured data
- Consolidate the DATIM spreadsheet and disseminate it to implementation teams and management
- Perform data quality checks on data submitted by the SI team and programmes
Administrative support and co-ordination
- Develop M&E meeting agendas, take minutes, and ensure follow-up of action items as required
- Typing and drafting of documents, including letters, memos and reports when required
- Printing, and coordinating data review meetings and training sessions
- Communicate effectively with Wits RHI Operations Team as and when required
- Provide daily support and co-ordination of procurement and administration including travel, meetings, all IT related support, stationery and consumables, training logistics, asset management and control
- Ensure implementation and maintenance of all Standard Operating Procedures for Monitoring and Reporting
- Ensure compliance with respect to donor and or service provider’s requirements
Effective self-management and performance ownership
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities
Required minimum education and training:
- Relevant Certificate or Diploma in Business Administration
- Computer literate in standard MS Office packages
- DHIS and [URL Removed] trained
- Valid driver’s license
Required minimum work experience:
- 2 Years’ office administration experience in a medium to large-sized organization
- Working knowledge of operations systems and processes
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Some exposure to project management/NGO environment would be useful
- Experience working in a donor-funded organization
- Exceptional organization and administrative skills with working knowledge of MS Office
- Own, reliable transport preferred
- Able to maintain confidentiality, tact, and professionalism at all times
- Able to exercise discretion, high levels of initiative ad independent decision-making
- Must be assertive, confident, and adaptable
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multi-disciplinary team
- Positive, energetic, team player
- Ability to adapt to complex situations, ability to manage stress, self-starter, ability to deliver goals proactively, creative thinker, goal orientated
- A thorough and accurate approach to work
- Attention to detail
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience with the DHIS, [URL Removed] and other DoH data system
Demands of the job:
- Able to work in a demanding environment and adapt to changes
- Traveling (own transport) and overtime may be required from time to time
- Must be contactable after hours for any unplanned emergencies or queries
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 21 March 2023.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- NB: Kindly note that preference will be given to candidates from Lejweleputswa District
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution