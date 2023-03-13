Data Coordinator (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:
- Data Coordination
- Ensuring data entry/transmission timelines are met, assuring that data quality is maintained and data is captured accurately
- Ensure smooth running of administrative duties and day-to-day activities
Location:
- Wits RHI – 7 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg, Research Centre
- On the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Floor
Key performance areas:
- Comply with Good Clinical Practice (GCP), Protocol requirements, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)
- Coordinate data-related activities for all research studies at the Wits RHI Research Centre
- Preparation of participants’ files prior to visits
- Receiving participant files for data capturing/data transmission
- Resolving data queries and logical checks if required
- Completing data capture/data transmission of relevant Case report forms (CRFs) following QC activity
- Filing participant documents according to protocol
- Printing relevant documentation and filing it in participant files
- Maintaining and updating participant files
- Quality assure files per SOPs
- Maintaining an effective and efficient filing system
- Coordinating archiving processes
- Assist in preparation for monitoring and audit visits
- Ensure policies and procedures are followed as per the unit guidelines and study protocols
- Verify the accuracy of data in source documentation and accuracy of transcription from source data to Case Report Forms (CRF) as needed
- Identify missing data, inconsistencies, and errors and follow up or report on missing data or errors. Record errors on Quality Control log/report
- Ensure errors on source documents e.g. CRF are corrected, initialed, and dated (as needed)
- Identify trends in errors and inconsistencies and report to study leadership
- Assist with staff training (and retraining) where error trends are identified
- Distributing data reports to relevant team members as required
- Draft project-related data reports as and when needed
- Ensure completion of corrective action of internal and external QC reports and monitoring reviews
- Assisting with responding to relevant audit/monitoring reports
- Ensure smooth running of day-to-day administrative duties
- Ensure files are returned to the data center at the end of each day and the data center is locked at the end of each day
- Providing administrative support, i.e. copying, faxing, filing
- Provide effective and efficient telephonic and e-mail communication
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving your own career development
- Complete other ad-hoc responsibilities with the nature of the role
- Assist with other activities per study Delegation of Authority Logs
- Assist regulatory compliance team with the maintenance of regulatory files and printing of submissions for IRBs and SAHPRA
Required minimum education and training:
- Tertiary qualification: Relevant Degree or equivalent
- Computer Literate
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum of 2 years experience in data coordination, data capturing, and administration in a clinical research environment
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Knowledge of Good Clinical Practice
- Experience in a clinical research environment
- Good administrative skills together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages (Medidata Rave, Inform database)
- Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy
- Thorough with good attention to detail
- Able to work to deadlines. Good communication skills
- Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 22 March 2023.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution