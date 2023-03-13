Data Coordinator (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Berea

Main purpose of the job:

Data Coordination

Ensuring data entry/transmission timelines are met, assuring that data quality is maintained and data is captured accurately

Ensure smooth running of administrative duties and day-to-day activities

Location:

Wits RHI – 7 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg, Research Centre

On the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Floor

Key performance areas:

Comply with Good Clinical Practice (GCP), Protocol requirements, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Coordinate data-related activities for all research studies at the Wits RHI Research Centre

Preparation of participants’ files prior to visits

Receiving participant files for data capturing/data transmission

Resolving data queries and logical checks if required

Completing data capture/data transmission of relevant Case report forms (CRFs) following QC activity

Filing participant documents according to protocol

Printing relevant documentation and filing it in participant files

Maintaining and updating participant files

Quality assure files per SOPs

Maintaining an effective and efficient filing system

Coordinating archiving processes

Assist in preparation for monitoring and audit visits

Ensure policies and procedures are followed as per the unit guidelines and study protocols

Verify the accuracy of data in source documentation and accuracy of transcription from source data to Case Report Forms (CRF) as needed

Identify missing data, inconsistencies, and errors and follow up or report on missing data or errors. Record errors on Quality Control log/report

Ensure errors on source documents e.g. CRF are corrected, initialed, and dated (as needed)

Identify trends in errors and inconsistencies and report to study leadership

Assist with staff training (and retraining) where error trends are identified

Distributing data reports to relevant team members as required

Draft project-related data reports as and when needed

Ensure completion of corrective action of internal and external QC reports and monitoring reviews

Assisting with responding to relevant audit/monitoring reports

Ensure smooth running of day-to-day administrative duties

Ensure files are returned to the data center at the end of each day and the data center is locked at the end of each day

Providing administrative support, i.e. copying, faxing, filing

Provide effective and efficient telephonic and e-mail communication

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development

Ensure smooth running of day-to-day administrative duties

Complete other ad-hoc responsibilities with the nature of the role

Assist with other activities per study Delegation of Authority Logs

Assist regulatory compliance team with the maintenance of regulatory files and printing of submissions for IRBs and SAHPRA

Required minimum education and training:

Tertiary qualification: Relevant Degree or equivalent

Computer Literate

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 2 years experience in data coordination, data capturing, and administration in a clinical research environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Knowledge of Good Clinical Practice

Experience in a clinical research environment

Good administrative skills together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages (Medidata Rave, Inform database)

Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy

Thorough with good attention to detail

Able to work to deadlines. Good communication skills

Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 22 March 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

