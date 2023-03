Data Specialist – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Data Engineer to join the team and work on data architecture and data engineering

We have an opportunity for a Data Engineer / Specialist (Contract basis) with one of our banking clients.

Requirements:

Candidate must be available immediately

Have 7+ years of data architecture and data engineering experience

Data mapping and data labelling experience

MS SQL

SQL Scripting

SSRS

Incident management

Providing data solutions

Power BI

Python

Urgently forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.

Desired Skills:

Data architecture

Data engineering

Power BI

SSRS

Data mapping

Learn more/Apply for this position