Data Supervisor (4 Months Contract) Medical Entomology – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main purpose of the job:

To design, develop and maintain a database system for the Sterile Insect Technique project and support the PI with general project administration

Location:

01 Modderfontein Road, Sandringham, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Office Management & Administration

Coordinating and managing meetings, and conference room bookings for international/external stakeholder meetings

Maintaining project files, including vendor files, and other files related to the project

Receiving, recording, and allocating mosquito specimens to the Laboratory supervisor for further processing

Assisting with purchasing project supplies, equipment, and furniture

Data Management

Timeously recording of data gathered during entomological surveillance, mosquito production and QC activities

Keeping key personnel informed by preparing reports on project performance and problems

Conduct training programs for staff on database development and maintenance procedures

Research and Development

Perform field/Laboratory work as and when required

Participate in continuous research and development for the project

Required minimum education and training:

BSc Honours (IT related Degree is an added advantage)

Required minimum work experience:

2 years experience in Entomology Database in Mosquito/Insect production

2 years experience in Administration

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Computer skills, especially in Excel and Access

Good administrative skills

Excellent communication skills with the ability to deal with people at different levels

Good analytical skills

Ability to work under pressure, and able to multitask

Excellent interpersonal skills

Knowledge of mosquito-based database

Be able to work independently as well as in a team

About The Employer:

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.

