DevOps Engineer – 2159 – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 13, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

  • DevOps Engineer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JavaScript & JavaScript Logging packages
  • JS
  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs, Postman / SoapUI
  • Microservice Architecture & Object-oriented design
  • SQL with Postgres or Cockroach DB
  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL & HTTP Session management and persistence

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
  • Docker (highly advantageous)
  • Kubernetes (advantageous)
  • JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)
  • Content Management Platforms (Headless CMS)
  • Frontend development technologies such as HTML5, JavaScript, CSS, Angular (advantageous)
  • Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • JavaScript
  • HTML5

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *