DevOps Engineer – 2159

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation
- DevOps Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JavaScript & JavaScript Logging packages
- JS
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs, Postman / SoapUI
- Microservice Architecture & Object-oriented design
- SQL with Postgres or Cockroach DB
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL & HTTP Session management and persistence
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
- JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)
- Content Management Platforms (Headless CMS)
- Frontend development technologies such as HTML5, JavaScript, CSS, Angular (advantageous)
- Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- JavaScript
- HTML5