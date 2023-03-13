DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Century City

Job Role: Devops Engineer

Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

Role Description:

As a DevOps Engineer, you will be working within a cross functional IT Operations team. Providing assistance to multiple teams with a focus on optimising deployment processes, testing, monitoring performance and cyber security as priorities.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems.

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.

Minimum Requirements:

2 Years’ experience working in an IT technical support team.

1 Years’ experience with Public Cloud (Azure or AWS).

1 Years’ experience with Terraform, Ansible, Chef as part of building and releasing infrastructure as code.

Familiarity with container orchestration services, especially Kubernetes and Terraform

Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins

Significant experience with Windows and Linux operating system environments

Experience with infrastructure scripting solutions such as PowerShell or Python

Demonstrated communication skills

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Process-oriented with great documentation skills

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service

Experience working on Linux based infrastructure

Experience working on Azure

Moderate understanding of Ruby, Python, Perl, and Java

Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL

Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

Public Cloud

CI/CD

Git

Jira

GitLab

Jenkins

Windows

Linux

Powershell

Python

Runy

Perl

Java

MySQL

PostgreSQL

Mongo

