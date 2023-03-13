Front End Developer (Angular) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Front End Angular Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Design, Develop and Maintain a suite of Angular/WebApi applications.

Recommend patterns and technologies to wider team

Liaise with project owners to help define business requirements.

Participate in code reviews across all project teams

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields

5 years of experience working on Front End development (Preferably in Angular)

Must have 3 years of experience with Angular

2 years of experience with Spring boot

5 years of working knowledge with: – HTML5, CSS3, SASS, JavaScript, TypeScript,REST Web Services, Data Binding

Experience using Agile methodologies for developing application

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Front End

JavaScript

