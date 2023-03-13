Functional Analyst

Qualifications and experience:

3-year IT qualification

Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar

MS SQL fundamentals (Introduction to SQL) Certification

MS SQL – Querying data with Transact Certification

+4 years’ experience in a Functional Analyst or similar role – (essential)

Relevant and demonstrable experience in functional analysis, configuration, and user testing –

(essential)

(essential) Experience in software testing – (essential)

Experience in a Retail and or Financial Services industry – (essential)

Exposure to vendor management – (essential)

Experience of working on projects within the Software Development Life Cycle – (desirable)

Experience in cloud solutions – (desirable)

Change management experience – (desirable)

Exposure to Project Management – (desirable)

IT Support and Operations knowledge – (essential)

Working knowledge of different operating systems and Internet technologies – (essential)

Incident management system knowledge – (desirable)

Foundation knowledge of Cloud technologies – (desirable)

Foundational knowledge of core programming technologies – (desirable)

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Microsoft SQL

Project Management

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Usability Testing

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading e-commerce retailer and is looking for a Functional Analyst to join their team of experts.

