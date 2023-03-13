Functional Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

Qualifications and experience:
- 3-year IT qualification
- Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar
- MS SQL fundamentals (Introduction to SQL) Certification
- MS SQL – Querying data with Transact Certification
- +4 years’ experience in a Functional Analyst or similar role – (essential)
- Relevant and demonstrable experience in functional analysis, configuration, and user testing –
(essential)
- Experience in software testing – (essential)
- Experience in a Retail and or Financial Services industry – (essential)
- Exposure to vendor management – (essential)
- Experience of working on projects within the Software Development Life Cycle – (desirable)
- Experience in cloud solutions – (desirable)
- Change management experience – (desirable)
- Exposure to Project Management – (desirable)
- IT Support and Operations knowledge – (essential)
- Working knowledge of different operating systems and Internet technologies – (essential)
- Incident management system knowledge – (desirable)
- Foundation knowledge of Cloud technologies – (desirable)
- Foundational knowledge of core programming technologies – (desirable)
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Microsoft SQL
- Project Management
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Usability Testing
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading e-commerce retailer and is looking for a Functional Analyst to join their team of experts.