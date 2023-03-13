HP celebrates inaugural Amplify Impact Award winners

HP Inc has announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Amplify Impact Awards, celebrating partner Sustainable Impact achievements across six categories, including the Amplify Impact Global Leader Award, Sustainability Business Award, Business Excellence Award, Climate Action Award, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategy Award and HP Life Award.

South African partner Introstat was recognised twice over with wins in the Global Leader Award and HP Life Award categories respectively.

The HP Amplify Impact program represents a first of its kind partner assessment, resource, and training program, leveraging HP’s own extensive sustainable impact investments and initiatives. To date, 100% of pledged partners have developed sustainable impact plans using the world’s first, automated, modular sustainability plan platform and exceeding initial targets.

“HP Amplify Impact partners understand that leading with Sustainability is not only good for the planet – it’s good for business, winning deals, and driving profitable growth,” says Yesh Surjoodeen, southern Africa MD at HP. “We are thrilled to celebrate all the well-deserving partners, and especially our South African big winner, who went above and beyond to drive significant impact in their respective categories and in the process, reducing their customers’ footprint, while supporting HP’s journey to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company.”

The 2022 HP Amplify Impact award winners include:

* Global Leader Award – Introstat, South Africa – in recognition of the partner who demonstrates best overall sustainability performance.

* Business Excellence Award – Bechtle Logistik & Service, Pan-Europe – in recognition of the best performing multi-country partner that shows outstanding performance in driving sustainable business.

* Sustainability Business Award – Advania, Sweden – in recognition of the highest percentage of sustainability-influenced sales deals globally.

* Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Strategy Award – Truis, Australia – in celebration of the most impactful DE&I strategy.

* Climate Action Award – CNW IT-Systeme, Germany – in recognition of the partner with the most comprehensive carbon footprint and action plan.

* HP Life Award – Introstat, South Africa – in recognition of the partner with the highest number of HP Life courses completed.