Intermediate Automation Testers – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

12 months contract
Commencing end February 2023 or ASAP
Candidate also needs to be able to perform functional testing.
Most of the testing will be conducted by the business unit / digital side of the business, but the candidate will be required to assist these resources with automation and functional testing.
Tester scope to be evaluated:
- Hosted login testing on – mobile, web (manual testing)
- User journey on web and mobile validation
- Test of an API
- Validating configuration
- Testing rest end points
- Validation and testing UI & UX
- Creating/draft test cases
- Development of automated test scripts
- Draft test result reports
If you are interested, please send you CV to [Email Address Removed] as well as your expected hourly rate
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- Functional testing
- Mobile dev
- Web Development
- API
- UI
- UX
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
The employer is a consulting house doing work for various big clients
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Rate per hour