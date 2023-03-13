Intermediate Automation Testers

12 months contract

Commencing end February 2023 or ASAP

Candidate also needs to be able to perform functional testing.

Most of the testing will be conducted by the business unit / digital side of the business, but the candidate will be required to assist these resources with automation and functional testing.

Tester scope to be evaluated:

Hosted login testing on – mobile, web (manual testing)

User journey on web and mobile validation

Test of an API

Validating configuration

Testing rest end points

Validation and testing UI & UX

Creating/draft test cases

Development of automated test scripts

Draft test result reports

If you are interested, please send you CV to as well as your expected hourly rate

Desired Skills:

Testing Automation

Functional testing

Mobile dev

Web Development

API

UI

UX

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

The employer is a consulting house doing work for various big clients

Employer & Job Benefits:

Rate per hour

