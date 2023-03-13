IT Intern – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Mar 13, 2023

Our client, who is a world leader in Shipping and Maritime, is currently seeking a self-directed IT intern with a passion for technology, collaboration, and creative problem-solving, to join their team in Umhlanga on a 6-month contract.
Position: IT Intern
Location: Umhlanga
Duration: 6-month contract
Reporting to: IT Manager

Skills and Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification in related field
  • Excellent communication Skills (read/write/speak)

Candidates who meet the minimum requirements will be shortlisted.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Intern
  • technology
  • communication Skills

