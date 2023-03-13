Lead Developer at Carlysle Human Capital – Gauteng Centurion

Qualification
- Relevant Degree Or Diploma Or Relevant Work Experience Required
Minimum Experience
- Degree / Diploma With 4+ Years Of Relevant Work Experience Or 6+ Years Of Relevant Work Experience
Personal Skills
- Ensures High Quality
- Encourages Collaboration And Delivering Within The Delivery Processes
- Able To Work Effectively Within A Team
It Skills
- Experience In C#, .Net Framework, .Net Core, Asp.Net Mvc, Asp.Net Ajax, Javascript, Typescript
- Experience In Telerik Kendo Ui, Blazor And Xamarin Is Beneficial
- Experience In Ms Sql Server, Oracle
- Experience In Windows Services As Well As Api Designs, Working With Restful, Xml, Json, Soap
- Experience In Developing Processes And Integrations Using Apis
- Experience With Cloud Technologies And Orchestration Tools, Implementing Across Cloud And/Or On Premise
- Experience Using Integration Platforms; Boomi Experience Is Highly Preferred
- Experience With Ifs (Cloud, Fsm/Pso, Ce) And Api’s Is Beneficial
- Experience In No Code/Low Code Is Beneficial
- Experience With Azure Devops Or Ms Team Foundation Server (Tfs) Is Beneficial
- Experience In Scrum Agile Methodology Is Beneficial
- Exposure To Good Coding Standard Practices And Source Code Configuration Management
Fixed Term Contract : 6 Months
Desired Skills:
- Developer