Lead Developer at Carlysle Human Capital

Mar 13, 2023

Qualification

  • Relevant Degree Or Diploma Or Relevant Work Experience Required

Minimum Experience

  • Degree / Diploma With 4+ Years Of Relevant Work Experience Or 6+ Years Of Relevant Work Experience

Personal Skills

  • Ensures High Quality
  • Encourages Collaboration And Delivering Within The Delivery Processes
  • Able To Work Effectively Within A Team

It Skills

  • Experience In C#, .Net Framework, .Net Core, Asp.Net Mvc, Asp.Net Ajax, Javascript, Typescript
  • Experience In Telerik Kendo Ui, Blazor And Xamarin Is Beneficial
  • Experience In Ms Sql Server, Oracle
  • Experience In Windows Services As Well As Api Designs, Working With Restful, Xml, Json, Soap
  • Experience In Developing Processes And Integrations Using Apis
  • Experience With Cloud Technologies And Orchestration Tools, Implementing Across Cloud And/Or On Premise
  • Experience Using Integration Platforms; Boomi Experience Is Highly Preferred
  • Experience With Ifs (Cloud, Fsm/Pso, Ce) And Api’s Is Beneficial
  • Experience In No Code/Low Code Is Beneficial
  • Experience With Azure Devops Or Ms Team Foundation Server (Tfs) Is Beneficial
  • Experience In Scrum Agile Methodology Is Beneficial
  • Exposure To Good Coding Standard Practices And Source Code Configuration Management

Fixed Term Contract : 6 Months

Desired Skills:

  • Developer

