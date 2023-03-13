NOC Engineer at IBITS Internet – Western Cape Wellington

We have an opportunity for Network Engineers to join our growing NOC team.
Your primary focus will be the expansion,deployment,monitoring and maintenance of our ever-growing network.
Basic requirements:
- Oversee and manage complex network operation processes and projects
- Implementation of solutions to technical network challenges
- Administration of all network resources
- Mikrotik certification/ experience required
- Good knowledge and experience in the ISP industry
- At least (3)three years’ equivalent work experience
Desired Skills:
- NOC
- Mikrotik
- Ubiquity
- Networks
- IP Protocols
- Firewalls
- Routing Protocols
- VLANS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate