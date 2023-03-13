NOC Engineer at IBITS Internet

We have an opportunity for Network Engineers to join our growing NOC team.

Your primary focus will be the expansion,deployment,monitoring and maintenance of our ever-growing network.

Basic requirements:

Oversee and manage complex network operation processes and projects

Implementation of solutions to technical network challenges

Administration of all network resources

Mikrotik certification/ experience required

Good knowledge and experience in the ISP industry

At least (3)three years’ equivalent work experience

Desired Skills:

NOC

Mikrotik

Ubiquity

Networks

IP Protocols

Firewalls

Routing Protocols

VLANS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

