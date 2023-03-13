NOC Engineer at IBITS Internet

Mar 13, 2023

We have an opportunity for Network Engineers to join our growing NOC team.
Your primary focus will be the expansion,deployment,monitoring and maintenance of our ever-growing network.
Basic requirements:

  • Oversee and manage complex network operation processes and projects
  • Implementation of solutions to technical network challenges
  • Administration of all network resources
  • Mikrotik certification/ experience required
  • Good knowledge and experience in the ISP industry
  • At least (3)three years’ equivalent work experience

Desired Skills:

  • NOC
  • Mikrotik
  • Ubiquity
  • Networks
  • IP Protocols
  • Firewalls
  • Routing Protocols
  • VLANS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *