Scrum Master

Mar 13, 2023

We are looking to hire a Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years’ experience within an Agile environment.
The successful Scrum Master for our client will be responsible for Bespoke Software Development & Integration project delivery;
Delivering high-pressure SDI projects in Agile teams; End-to-end Agile projects; Dealing with Africa-based customers is highly advantageous.

Must be vaccinated and prepared to work onsite

Desired Skills:

  • End-to-end Agile projects
  • Bespoke Software Development
  • Integration project delivery
  • SDI projects in Agile teams

