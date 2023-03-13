Senior Analyst Programmer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of applications as your expertise as a Senior Analyst Programmer is sought by a reputable Retail Group. You will interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design, develop technical specifications while ensuring systems documentation is kept up to date. The successful incumbent must possess a 3-year IT Diploma or equivalent tertiary qualification, have 5 years’ Oracle programming, 3 years’ UNIX, Retail knowledge & experience in Blue Yonder Applications, especially JDA Fulfilment and Luminate Dynamic Edge (LDE). You must also have experience with Azure, AWS, GCP, experience in relational database design & exposure to Cloud solutions.

DUTIES:

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements –

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Adhere to release management and DevOps methodology.

Maintain and support existing systems –

Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve complex systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Perform after hours standby.

Ensure effective operations –

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

Provide effective People Management –

Assist in managing work effort of Analyst Programmers II and III and give input into the IPM process.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year IT Diploma or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 5 years’ Oracle programming experience.

A minimum of 3 years’ UNIX experience.

3 Years of Retail knowledge.

3 Years experience in Blue Yonder Applications, especially JDA Fulfilment and Luminate Dynamic Edge (LDE).

Exposure to Cloud solutions.

Azure, AWS, and GCP skill/knowledge.

SDLC and Agile Methodology experience.

Project Management methodology.

General understanding of internet technologies.

Experience in relational database design.

ATTRIBUTES:

Knowledge of IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies.

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

COMMENTS:

