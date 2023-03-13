Senior Backend Software Engineer

Mar 13, 2023

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering or equivalent experience in software development.
  • 6+ years experience in a software development role for a senior-level position
  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

  • Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, C#
  • MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL
  • Memcached, Redis
  • Message Brokers, Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ)
  • Containerisation (e.g. Docker)
  • Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)
  • GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
  • AWS, GCP, Azure

Desired Skills:

  • Docker
  • Elasticsearch
  • Git
  • Java Script
  • Jira
  • Linux
  • MySQL

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior Backend Software Engineer to join their team of experts. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *