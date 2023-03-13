Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering or equivalent experience in software development.
- 6+ years experience in a software development role for a senior-level position
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
Experience in the following will be advantageous:
- Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, C#
- MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL
- Memcached, Redis
- Message Brokers, Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ)
- Containerisation (e.g. Docker)
- Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)
- GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
- AWS, GCP, Azure
Desired Skills:
- Docker
- Elasticsearch
- Git
- Java Script
- Jira
- Linux
- MySQL
About The Employer:
Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior Backend Software Engineer to join their team of experts. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity.