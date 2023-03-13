Senior Backend Software Engineer

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering or equivalent experience in software development.

6+ years experience in a software development role for a senior-level position

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, C#

MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL

Memcached, Redis

Message Brokers, Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ)

Containerisation (e.g. Docker)

Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

AWS, GCP, Azure

Desired Skills:

Docker

Elasticsearch

Git

Java Script

Jira

Linux

MySQL

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior Backend Software Engineer to join their team of experts. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity.

Learn more/Apply for this position