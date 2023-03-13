Senior Full Stack Web Developer (PHP) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A Johannesburg based Company offering Custom Development and automated processes to ensure streamlined information delivery, is looking to fill the position of Senior Full Stack Web Developer within their company. This role requires the individual to have a strong knowledge of PHP, Yii2 (or similar framework, Laravel, etc.), MariaDB/MySQL, jQuery, and Vue. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining an internal enterprise system for the client.

DUTIES:

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Identify bottlenecks and issues, and devise solutions to address and mitigate these problems.

Contribute to all phases of the development life cycle.

Follow best practices for coding standards and maintain code integrity.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with a team of other developers, designers, and system administrators to define, design, and ship new features.

Stay up to date on emerging technologies.

Comply with industry best practices and standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

A strong knowledge of PHP, Yii2 (or similar framework, Laravel, etc), MariaDB/MySQL, jQuery, and Vue.

The successful candidate should demonstrate an understanding of application performance and optimisation, have experience with version control systems, and be comfortable working in a collaborative environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

The Senior Full Stack Web Developer should have strong problem-solving skills, an aptitude for troubleshooting, and the ability to solve complex technical challenges.

The candidate should possess excellent communication skills and the ability to work effectively with stakeholders from a variety of backgrounds.

