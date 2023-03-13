Senior IT Engineer at Carlysle Human Capital – Gauteng Menlo Park

Duties and Responsibilities

– Investigate network issues, redesign, and work together with other network Engineers on network enhancement

– Upgrade the information network to the approved firmware release

– Install and/or oversee the installation of switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls, and servers

– Install cabling infrastructure for LANs and Data Centres

– Configure and manage switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and IP voice

– Support switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and IP voice

– Provide desktop support to Customers

– Undertake certain administration duties

– Screen network performance and report findings to the immediate head

– Implement network security measures

– Give network status reports to the supervisor, and/or senior network engineer

– Design new arrangements to enhance the strength of the present network condition

– Support firewalls in accordance with established IT security procedures

– Provide after-hours support

Minimum Education and Work Experience

– Cisco CCNA/CCNP or equivalent Cisco Qualification

– NSE4 + 5 + 6 – NSE7 (preferrable)

– 10-20 Years of Experience in Networks, Network Security, Desktops, Server environments

– Experience in racking, mounting and installing cabling in Data Centres will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Network Security

Networking

a+

N+

Learn more/Apply for this position