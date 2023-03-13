Senior IT Engineer at Carlysle Human Capital – Gauteng Menlo Park

Duties and Responsibilities
– Investigate network issues, redesign, and work together with other network Engineers on network enhancement
– Upgrade the information network to the approved firmware release
– Install and/or oversee the installation of switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls, and servers
– Install cabling infrastructure for LANs and Data Centres
– Configure and manage switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and IP voice
– Support switches, routers, APs, AP controllers, firewalls and IP voice
– Provide desktop support to Customers
– Undertake certain administration duties
– Screen network performance and report findings to the immediate head
– Implement network security measures
– Give network status reports to the supervisor, and/or senior network engineer
– Design new arrangements to enhance the strength of the present network condition
– Support firewalls in accordance with established IT security procedures
– Provide after-hours support
Minimum Education and Work Experience
– Cisco CCNA/CCNP or equivalent Cisco Qualification
– NSE4 + 5 + 6 – NSE7 (preferrable)
– 10-20 Years of Experience in Networks, Network Security, Desktops, Server environments
– Experience in racking, mounting and installing cabling in Data Centres will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Network Security
- Networking
- a+
- N+