Senior Java Developer (MyFarmWeb) – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 13, 2023

We looking for a Senior Java Developer.

Role:

  • You will form part of our MyFarmWeb product team. MyFarmWeb helps farmers correlate and integrate farm data in one place, ultimately empowering them to make better decisions.
  • The MyFarmWeb product team comprises of a Back-end, Front-end and Mobile team.
  • As the Senior Java Developer, you will form part of the Back-end team, owning the technical excellence of the back-end and developing and communicating the use of ‘best practice’ during product development.

Requirements:

  • 10+ years’ of relevant development experience
  • 5+ years’ experience in Java
  • 10+ years’ experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL.

Desired Skills:

  • CSS
  • Development
  • HTML
  • Java
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • Statistical Analysis

About The Employer:

Our client designs and builds digital technology solutions for customers across Africa and beyond in order to create productive societies.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *