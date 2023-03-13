Senior Java Developer (MyFarmWeb)

We looking for a Senior Java Developer.

Role:

You will form part of our MyFarmWeb product team. MyFarmWeb helps farmers correlate and integrate farm data in one place, ultimately empowering them to make better decisions.

The MyFarmWeb product team comprises of a Back-end, Front-end and Mobile team.

As the Senior Java Developer, you will form part of the Back-end team, owning the technical excellence of the back-end and developing and communicating the use of ‘best practice’ during product development.

Requirements:

10+ years’ of relevant development experience

5+ years’ experience in Java

10+ years’ experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL.

Desired Skills:

CSS

Development

HTML

Java

Javascript

SQL

Statistical Analysis

About The Employer:

Our client designs and builds digital technology solutions for customers across Africa and beyond in order to create productive societies.

