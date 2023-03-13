Senior Java Developer (MyFarmWeb)

We looking for a Senior Java Developer.
Role:
- You will form part of our MyFarmWeb product team. MyFarmWeb helps farmers correlate and integrate farm data in one place, ultimately empowering them to make better decisions.
- The MyFarmWeb product team comprises of a Back-end, Front-end and Mobile team.
- As the Senior Java Developer, you will form part of the Back-end team, owning the technical excellence of the back-end and developing and communicating the use of ‘best practice’ during product development.
Requirements:
- 10+ years’ of relevant development experience
- 5+ years’ experience in Java
- 10+ years’ experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL.
Desired Skills:
- CSS
- Development
- HTML
- Java
- Javascript
- SQL
- Statistical Analysis
About The Employer:
Our client designs and builds digital technology solutions for customers across Africa and beyond in order to create productive societies.