Senior Project Manager at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Statement of Work:

We require a Project manager to take over the management of 5-10 technology projects within the Real Estate Management Solutions space.

Will be expected to drive business change that delivers value through the structured implementation and delivery of projects against time, resource, money and scope constraints

Non-Negotiable Requirements:

Technology Project management skills,

Proactive

Detailed focus

Good communication skills

Specific Additional Experience

Project management and Management of Mobile app builds and interface builds experience

Desired Skills:

Technology Project Management

communication skills

Detailed focus

proactive

project managment

Mobile App builds

Interface Builds

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position