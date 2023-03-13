Senior Software Engineer at Old Mutual Finance

In This Role, You will Get To:

Conduct full System Design by facilitating sessions that will include evaluations of alternative solutions.

Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.

Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.

Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support, assistance and guidance to Senior Programmers.

Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification, and a minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Docker

Java

CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins)

Maven

Patterns

Relational Databases

SQL

Source Control – Git

Spring Boot

UML

Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)

Webservices (Soap and Rest)

XML

Experience in the following will be advantageous

ANT

Html

jQuery

Kubernetes

Object Databases

XSL

XSL:fo

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

