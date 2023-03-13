Senior Software Engineer at Old Mutual Finance

Mar 13, 2023

In This Role, You will Get To:

  • Conduct full System Design by facilitating sessions that will include evaluations of alternative solutions.
  • Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
  • Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
  • Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support, assistance and guidance to Senior Programmers.
  • Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.
  • Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
  • Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
  • Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification, and a minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

  • Docker
  • Java
  • CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins)
  • Maven
  • Patterns
  • Relational Databases
  • SQL
  • Source Control – Git
  • Spring Boot
  • UML
  • Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)
  • Webservices (Soap and Rest)
  • XML

Experience in the following will be advantageous

  • ANT
  • Html
  • jQuery
  • Kubernetes
  • Object Databases
  • XSL
  • XSL:fo

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • Docker
  • jenkins
  • maven
  • patterns
  • Engineering Software
  • SQL
  • GIT
  • Spring boot

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *