Senior Software Engineer at Old Mutual Finance

In This Role, You will Get To:
- Conduct full System Design by facilitating sessions that will include evaluations of alternative solutions.
- Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
- Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
- Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support, assistance and guidance to Senior Programmers.
- Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.
- Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).
What You Will Need To Succeed:
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification, and a minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Docker
- Java
- CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins)
- Maven
- Patterns
- Relational Databases
- SQL
- Source Control – Git
- Spring Boot
- UML
- Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)
- Webservices (Soap and Rest)
- XML
Experience in the following will be advantageous
- ANT
- Html
- jQuery
- Kubernetes
- Object Databases
- XSL
- XSL:fo
Desired Skills:
- java
- Docker
- jenkins
- maven
- patterns
- Engineering Software
- SQL
- GIT
- Spring boot
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development