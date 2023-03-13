Senior Software Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

This USA based Company uses a modern data automation and integration platform that enables enterprises to iterate faster by unlocking and optimizing data across multiple services and systems. They are seeking a Senior Software Engineer you will be building out and enhancing the Synatic platform to solve complex and exciting business challenges. This with a view to increasing the platform’s capabilities to solve clients’ pain points. You will be responsible for your features, from implementation, testing, deployment and validating that it works. You get the opportunity to touch code, infrastructure, and CI pipeline.

DUTIES:

Increasing the platform’s capabilities to solve clients’ pain points.

You will be responsible for your features, from implementation, testing, deployment and validating that it works.

You get the opportunity to touch code, infrastructure, and CI pipeline.

Use your experience, software engineering knowledge and individuality.

Collaborating with your team to share knowledge, act as soundboard and mentor junior team members.

Looking for ways to improve solutions and processes and presenting your ideas to your team.

Staying up to date on new technologies and developments in your field.

Thinking bigger – always be innovating and trying new things.

Main technology stack: JavaScript Node.js React.js Docker MongoDB AWS



REQUIREMENTS:

A bachelor’s degree in IT or Sciences

Sound knowledge of mathematics, algorithms, and software engineering fundamentals.

Proven experience as a Software Engineer with 4+ years’ (full stack is beneficial).

Min 4 Years JavaScript (essential).

Min 4 Years Node.js (essential).

Core knowledge of building complex back-end services using Node.js (preferrable).

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for improvement, innovation, and growth.

Courage to fail and learn.

Good written and verbal communication.

Excellent self-management skills and goal driven.

Proven problem-solving ability.

Customer empathy.

Work effectively in a team.

COMMENTS:

