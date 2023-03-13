Senior Support Engineer – Western Cape Durbanville

Job Role: Senior Support Engineer
Location: Cape Town, Western Cape
ROLE DESCRIPTION
We are looking to recruit a Senior Support Engineer to be deployed on various product lines within the company. The position will primarily focus on supporting and maintaining custom applications.
Your role is to take ownership of customer issues reported and see them through to resolution, including if these are later identified as bugs.
You will also be required to perform effective Preventative maintenance by thorough inspection, detection and correction of incident failures either before they occur or before they develop into major defects. Your job description is not limited to the above.
Due to the business-critical nature of the business, you may occasionally be required to work outside of normal working hours.
The following requirements are essential:
- IT Degree or Diploma
- 4 years working within the telecommunications industry.
- 4 years IT Support
- 4 years Workable knowledge of Linux
- 4 years Oracle, MySQL, Postgres DB Knowledge
- Networking experience
- Java/Web Service Support – Glassfish, Payara
- PLSQL
- Knowledge of Docker (Containers)/Kubernetes.
- ActiveMQ Knowledge
- KAFKA Knowledge
- SMSC
- Grafana
- ELK Stack (Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana)
- JIRA / Confluence
- Clear understanding of Data Centre VM Structures
The following requirements will be advantageous:
- Oracle APEX skills would be very beneficial
- Bash Scripting will be an advantage
- Able to use PL/SQL to retrieve data from ORACLE databases
- An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle
- Working knowledge of Vulnerability Upgrades / Patching
- Monitoring tool principles and configurations – Adventnet
- Working knowledge of TCP Traces
- Team Management Experience
- Understanding of Postillion platforms
- API Gateway experience will be a bonus
- Understanding of SSL and Certification methods
- Strong understanding of Application Deployment methods
- Support assistance with UAT testing
- Understanding of client SLA principles
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- MySQL
- Postgres DB
- Java
- Web Service Support
- Glassfish
- Payara
- PLSQL
- Docker
- KAFKA
- SMSC
- Grafana
- ELK
- Jira Confluence
- Oracle APEX
- UAT testing