Senior Support Engineer – Western Cape Durbanville

Job Role: Senior Support Engineer

Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

ROLE DESCRIPTION

We are looking to recruit a Senior Support Engineer to be deployed on various product lines within the company. The position will primarily focus on supporting and maintaining custom applications.

Your role is to take ownership of customer issues reported and see them through to resolution, including if these are later identified as bugs.

You will also be required to perform effective Preventative maintenance by thorough inspection, detection and correction of incident failures either before they occur or before they develop into major defects. Your job description is not limited to the above.

Due to the business-critical nature of the business, you may occasionally be required to work outside of normal working hours.

The following requirements are essential:

IT Degree or Diploma

4 years working within the telecommunications industry.

4 years IT Support

4 years Workable knowledge of Linux

4 years Oracle, MySQL, Postgres DB Knowledge

Networking experience

Java/Web Service Support – Glassfish, Payara

PLSQL

Knowledge of Docker (Containers)/Kubernetes.

ActiveMQ Knowledge

KAFKA Knowledge

SMSC

Grafana

ELK Stack (Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana)

JIRA / Confluence

Clear understanding of Data Centre VM Structures

The following requirements will be advantageous:

Oracle APEX skills would be very beneficial

Bash Scripting will be an advantage

Able to use PL/SQL to retrieve data from ORACLE databases

An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle

Working knowledge of Vulnerability Upgrades / Patching

Monitoring tool principles and configurations – Adventnet

Working knowledge of TCP Traces

Team Management Experience

Understanding of Postillion platforms

API Gateway experience will be a bonus

Understanding of SSL and Certification methods

Strong understanding of Application Deployment methods

Support assistance with UAT testing

Understanding of client SLA principles

Desired Skills:

Oracle

MySQL

Postgres DB

Java

Web Service Support

Glassfish

Payara

PLSQL

Docker

KAFKA

SMSC

Grafana

ELK

Jira Confluence

Oracle APEX

UAT testing

Learn more/Apply for this position