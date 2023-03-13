Software Developer (Frontend)

Key behavioural competencies:

• Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

• Pro-active and collaborative team player.

• Committed to the delivery of high-quality work.

• Accountability and ownership of work delivered.

• Passion for self-development and learning.

To excel in our environment, you would require the following technical skills:

• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role.

• Relevant Tertiary Qualification

• Experience with RESTful APIs and integrating with back-end services.

• Angular development including knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

• Database development using the relevant technologies.

• Knowledge of software development best practices (e.g., unit testing, continuous

integration, etc.).

• Exposure to cloud technology (AWS) is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

APIs

AWS

CSS

HTML

Javascript

RESTful Services

About The Employer:

The client incorporates personal loans and store credit operations through registered credit providers.

