Software Engineer (Investment Banking) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 13, 2023

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Execute software developer responsibilities according to Engineer practice, standards, frameworks, and roadmaps.
  • Design, develop and maintain Debt Capital Markets technology platform.
  • Play a technical leadership role within the technology team by guiding the maturity of development practices and technical output
  • Review, shape, and influence the technology platform solution architecture.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bsc. Degree in Information Technology or related IT degree

Experience Required

  • 10+ years’ in-depth experience building enterprise-grade software solutions in C#, with specific experience in the following technologies:
    o SQL, PostgreSQL.
    o NodeJs, TypeScript, Angular.
    o Knowledge of Loopback (NodeJs) and Lambdas(AWS)
  • Experience working in a DevOps environment, including CI/CD pipelines
  • Proficiency in Source Control tools and frameworks
  • AWS Cloud (Azure in addition to AWS would be a plus)
  • Kubernetes, Docker and Microservices Architecture are a big plus.
  • Agile working practices, supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.
  • Knowledge and experience working in an Investment Banking environment would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineering
  • NodeJs
  • TypeScript
  • Angular
  • PostgreSQL
  • SQL
  • Loopback
  • Lambdas
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Source Control
  • CI/CD
  • Docker
  • Kubermetes
  • Microservices

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *