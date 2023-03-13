Software Engineer (Investment Banking)

Duties & Responsibilities
- Execute software developer responsibilities according to Engineer practice, standards, frameworks, and roadmaps.
- Design, develop and maintain Debt Capital Markets technology platform.
- Play a technical leadership role within the technology team by guiding the maturity of development practices and technical output
- Review, shape, and influence the technology platform solution architecture.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Minimum Qualifications
- Bsc. Degree in Information Technology or related IT degree
Experience Required
- 10+ years’ in-depth experience building enterprise-grade software solutions in C#, with specific experience in the following technologies:
o SQL, PostgreSQL.
o NodeJs, TypeScript, Angular.
o Knowledge of Loopback (NodeJs) and Lambdas(AWS)
- Experience working in a DevOps environment, including CI/CD pipelines
- Proficiency in Source Control tools and frameworks
- AWS Cloud (Azure in addition to AWS would be a plus)
- Kubernetes, Docker and Microservices Architecture are a big plus.
- Agile working practices, supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.
- Knowledge and experience working in an Investment Banking environment would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineering
- NodeJs
- TypeScript
- Angular
- PostgreSQL
- SQL
- Loopback
- Lambdas
- AWS
- Azure
- Source Control
- CI/CD
- Docker
- Kubermetes
- Microservices
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years