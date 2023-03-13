SOLAR ENGINEERING & TECHNICAL PRODUCT MANAGER – Gauteng East Rand

A newly created position has arisen due to exponential growth in the Solar and Renewable Energy Division of a leading South African Manufacturing and Distribution Group which supplies local and selected Sub-Saharan Africa and European markets with their well known leading brands. The Group provides a wide range of their niche products to the Wholesale and Retail sectors. As part of their diversification strategy into the Industrial and Renewable Engineering Sectors, a dedicated Business Unit was established a few years ago focusing on renewable energy with products and solutions. This Division is experiencing unprecedented growth resulting in this newly created position which is key in the success of this dedicated business. The product range of solar system components includes invertors, lithium and lead acid batteries, portable power options and Photovoltaic (PV) Modules of the highest quality as well as reserve power for stand-by and backup applications. This Business Unit also offers full Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) which includes system design solutions, installations and operations/maintenance. By way of summary, this Division addresses the solar market with expert advice on system design, application and integration of the products in its portfolio. The target market includes the EPC market as well as other markets including wholesale and retail offering system design solutions, installtions and operations as well as maintenance.

This newly created position of Solar Engineering & Technical Product Manager will report to the Business Manager: Industrial and will function as an expert in design of solar PV systems and all related equipment and software. Assume responsibility for the design and support of all EPC contracts, including the equipment selection and system layout for best in class fit to application. Once this has been established, a Bill of Quantities will need to be created for the particular project and finally, the subsequent commissioning will be done by both the Operations Manager together with this candidate. Contribute to the development of the new industrial and renewable energy products, systems and applications. Also promote the application and implementation of these products by working with cross-functional teams towards the achievement of the Company’s goals. In particular, the candidate will collaborate with the Sales and Operational Department to develop the right system for each Client. The ultimate success of this role will be dependent on strategic and collaborative engagement with a broad group of internal and external stakeholders.

Key performance areas, inter alia, include:

Design of complete set of drawings including medium and low voltage AC, DC, grounding and wiring diagrams, electrical site plan and equipment layouts. In addition, assemble design drawings and documents.

Prepare and execute supporting calculations of the PV field DC and AC collection electrical infra-structure design including to equipment, conductor, conduit and OCPD sizing and voltage drop/power loss.

Attend meetings with Internal and External Customers to provide engineering support through design and construction phases including review equipment submitted, responding to requests for information and the addressing relevant Regulations & Legislation.

Interact extensively with the Project Manager, External Design Team and Management and provide mentorship to less experienced Engineers and Designers.

Maintain professional and technical development goals to acquire PE Certification which will, inter alia, be achieved by conforming to regulatory/legislative codes.

Develop best business practices and develop as well as review site surveys and drawing & plans and other requirements leading to the preparation of Cost Estimates for Clients’ applications. In addition, partner Technical Services relating to use, operation and maintenance of equipment at Clients’ premises.

Lead the proposal design for all renewable energy products and co-ordinate multi-disciplinary teams to respond to requests for proposals and prepare the proposals with the aim to obtain the business. This will be achieved as well by working with the team to formulate strategic project approaches and lead the proposal process for renewable energy projects.

Manage the Warranty and Claims process as well as keeping abreast of technological developments.

Requirements:

Ideally a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent Diploma plus relevant experience in the Solar, Renewable Energy & Utilities industry. This will be coupled with Project and Contract Management experience.

Previous experience working with contract regulations and related laws is highly recommended.

Experience in analysing and interpreting energy generation data, virtual PPA’s, green tariffs and wholesale energy market data.

Possessing superior organisation skills and ability to manage multiple projects with shifting deadlines as well as building cross functional relationships.

Desired Skills:

Ideally a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent Diploma plus relevant experience in the Solar and Renewable Energy and Utilities industry.

Project and Contract Management experience.

Previous experience working with contract regulations and related laws is highly recommended.

From either Building and Construction or Design or Engineering or Manufacturing or Production and Trade Sectors

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOLAR & RENEWABLE ENERGY SECTOR

Employer & Job Benefits:

MARKET RELATED PACKAGE

