Solutions Architect

- The enterprise architect will be responsible for a specific Sub-Cluster Business Unit, Program, Project, Group Cluster or combination thereof, ensuring the IT architectures being implemented best services the business needs and delivers value whilst, concurrently, ensuring the lowest risk exposure to the organisation and aligning to both the SIG and the broader Group standards and governance frameworks.
- The incumbent will be accountable for producing the necessary architecture models and documentation (where necessary) to represent the current state, desired future state, and transitional state/states as guidance to the relevant assignment. Furthermore, where processes, standards and/or documentation is missing in related disciplines, the incumbent will assist and facilitate the necessary sessions to produce such
- Actively participating in the necessary bodies, forums, and activities to execute the guidance and governance appropriate will be a key activity for this role
- This will be achieved by leveraging their extensive experience in multiple technical roles as well as previous leadership roles
Minimum Requirements & Experience
Mandatory
- Compulsory to have formal training in TOGAF and working experience in its application
7+ years relevant experience in either Enterprise Architecture or Solution Architecture at an enterprise level
- Any secondary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology
- Sound Understanding of principles, standards and approaches across various technical domains, e.g. Object-Orientation principles, UML, service design, BPMN
- Highly experienced in documenting technical/system processes and translating those into consumable models
- At least 10 years IT experience, some of which must be in a development capacity
- Must have performed multiple technical, non-managerial roles/disciplines within the IT landscape
- Exposure to Information Governance, BI (Business Intelligence) and Enterprise Data Programs
- Experience and comfortable working across all domains of architecture
- Experience in vendor and solution evaluations through formal RFX and procurement processes
- Experience in producing architectural designs and roadmaps, at either the enterprise or solution architecture levels spanning across the business environment
Advantageous
- Tertiary level qualification in Computer Science degree, IT Diploma advantageous
- TOGAF or similar certification advantageous o Understanding of and/or experience in data management frameworks would be advantageous
- Exposure to the asset management industry
- Experience in Merger and Acquisition work advantageous
- Understanding of Project Management Principles
- Able to delve into technical details as might be required in specific projects
- Previous experience in management and leadership positions is advantageous
Behavioural Competencies
- Planning, prioritizing and organising own work to deliver results and meet expectations
- Relationship development and networking
- Client service orientated
- Action / results orientated
- Detailed orientated, yet ability to avoid “analysis paralysis”
- Ownership of tasks and self-starter
- Sound decision-making skills
- Resilience and perseverance
- Knowledge seeking and learning orientation
- Ability to work both independently and within a team
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Enterprise Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree