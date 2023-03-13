Solutions Architect – 2148 – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 13, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

  • Solutions Architect

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge of document- and output management solutions
  • Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns, and IT license management
  • A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
  • Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
  • Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Technical:

  • JEE 7
  • JavaScript, Typescript
  • NodeJS
  • Bootstrap
  • Webpack
  • Apache HTTPD
  • Flyway
  • Eclipselink
  • Terraform
  • CI/CD
  • REST services, RESTful APIs
  • SOAP services
  • Java Logging frameworks
  • Java Persistence Framework
  • JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
  • Functional Java
  • JMS / JMS 2
  • JSON and XML with Schema
  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
  • HTTP Session management and persistence
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
  • EJB2/3/CLI
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JSP
  • Struts
  • Continuous integration
  • Payara / Glassfish
  • Linux server admin for above

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Ajax
  • Python
  • Web and digital project experience
  • Agile working experience

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Python
  • HTML

