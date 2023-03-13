Specialist: Systems Engineer (AIX)

Role Purpose:

To be responsible for the co-ordination, configuration programming, installation, and management of system hardware and software architectures, and related client services within the organisation. Implementing system architectures and for the identification and resolution of hardware and software technical problems with the potential to affect the successful execution of business transactions and ensuring a stable performance environment for the business processing system.

The Specialist Systems Engineer work in both production and non-production environments, and be willing to do standby, and occasional overtime. These functions are specific to IBM Power Series hardware, and AIX V7 Operating Systems, and their components, inclusive of Firmware and Virtualization, with support to Database, Application, and 3rd Party teams.

Qualification & Experience

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) in IT or related field with 5-7 years’ experience an IT engineering environment, of which 2-3 years ideally at Functional specialist level.

Or

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND Relevant IT Qualification (s) / Certification (s), and 5 – 7 years’ experience in a similar environment AND additional requirements specified in Min Functional requirements, where applicable.

Server Operating System and Hardware certification related to server support.

IBM AiX Certified Engineer, GPFS, IBM PowerVC or relevant certification, or experience.

Alternatively

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) and 10 years IT engineering related experience.

Minimum Functional Requirements

Need to be familiar with: Microsoft Windows, e-mail, messaging apps, Office suite

Change and incident management platforms.

IT Strategy, Design, Transitional and Operational structures. (Cobit and ITIL)

IBM AIX Operating System OS upgrading and migration. Firmware Upgrades GPFS LPM VIOS and partitions Networking Security and users Storage Backups and Disaster Recovery DB and Application hosting Other tools/areas like putty, ssh, scp, sudo, ntp, DNS, Automation, shell scripting, NFS, TSM backups, Spectrum Scale.

Storage Knowledge (Internal and SAN)

IT Hardware knowledge

Responsibilities

Process

Accumulate information to review work progress that provides input to reporting, decision making and the identification of improvement opportunities.

Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems, and procedures to identify trends and potential risks. Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialization.

Correctly apply policies, practices, standards, procedures, and legislation in the delivery of work outputs.

Draw on own knowledge and experience to diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects in order to solve emerging problems.

Initiate process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.

Plan for value-added process improvements, initiatives and services to deliver on operational strategy and objectives.

Execute specialist input through investigation &opportunities within the product process including risk concern.

Provide specialist input through the investigation of opportunities for operational and process product and risk optimization.

Accumulate information to review work progress that provides input to reporting, decision making and the identification of improvement opportunities.

Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems and procedures to identify trends and potential risks.

To communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialization.

To be responsible for the configuring, debugging and supporting multiple infrastructure platforms and software stacks.

Coordinate and perform in-depth tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new systems.

Correctly apply policies, practices, standards, procedures and legislation in the delivery of work outputs.

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to system configuration, mapping, processes, and service records.

Design and deploy new applications and enhancements to existing applications, software, and operating systems and participate in the design of information and operational support systems

Design and perform server and security audits, system backup procedures, and other recovery processes in accordance with the company’s disaster recovery and business continuity strategies.

Developing, maintaining and supporting technical infrastructure, hardware and system software components and document it accordingly.

Draw on own knowledge and experience to diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects in order to solve emerging problems.

Initiate process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.

Plan for value-added process improvements initiatives for current systems to be more effective and efficient and services to deliver on operational strategy and objectives Liaise with stakeholders for problem resolution.

Maintenance, support and upgrades of in-house developed applications and 3rd Party Applications, including issues like security, backup, and redundancy strategies.

Participate in the administration and maintenance of the remote monitoring and management system: update agent scripts, respond to alerts, monitor dashboard, and periodic system review.

Participates in various IT projects intended to continually improve/upgrade the system infrastructure, ensuring change management procedures and methodologies are implemented and followed.

Perform hardware and software assessments; assist in security audits and new business investigations.

Performing high-level root-cause analysis for service interruption recovery and creating preventive measures

Performing installation, maintenance and support of system software/hardware and user support

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability whilst monitoring and perform test application performance for potential bottlenecks identify possible solutions.

Manage the Regional Data Centers. Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks to ensure compatibility and interoperability of in-house computing systems.

Ensure system connectivity of all servers, shared software, groupware, and other applications.

Integrate servers and their associated software into enterprise systems/solutions.

Analyze, prepare, and deliver system performance statistics and reports.

Propose and create system design models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to system programmer and development teams.

Provide orientation and training to end users for all modified and new systems and mentoring of peers and staff.

Governance

Implement and provide input into the development of governance, compliance, integrity, and ethics processes within area of specialization.

People

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.

Search for, integrate and share new knowledge attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.

Finance

Adhere to organizational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs.

Client

Contribute to a culture of service excellence, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Provide authoritative, specialist services, expertise and advice to internal and external stakeholders.

Compliance Competencies

GOC Confidential

Desired Skills:

Specialist: Systems Engineer (AIX)

• Change and incident management platforms

(Cobit and ITIL)

• IBM AIX

o Operating System

o OS upgrading and migration.

