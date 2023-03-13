SQL Developer

  • More than 6 years working experience with MS SQL Server 2012 ( or later)
  • Experience working with BI and multiple data sources
  • Experience in data warehouse development preferably in Insurance/Reinsurance industry.
  • Experience in design, development and maintenance of large scale database objects
  • Experience with SSIS at an intermediary to advanced level is required
  • Experience with report development and deployment in SSRS at an intermediary to advanced level is required
  • Must have extensive experience using MS Excel
  • Experience with SQL data modelling using SSAS is preferable
  • Experience with reporting using SQL in Power BI is preferable

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • SQL Server 2012+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client, a leading global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions sector is looking for a skilled, passionate SQL Developer with 6+ years’ experience within an Insurance or Actuarial environment. The client is seeking a candidate who can take the lead in innovation and specifically review existing architecture and recommend best practices. Must be able to work as part of a team with a positive attitude, displaying leadership and innovation skills.

