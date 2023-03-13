SQL Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

- More than 6 years working experience with MS SQL Server 2012 ( or later)
- Experience working with BI and multiple data sources
- Experience in data warehouse development preferably in Insurance/Reinsurance industry.
- Experience in design, development and maintenance of large scale database objects
- Experience with SSIS at an intermediary to advanced level is required
- Experience with report development and deployment in SSRS at an intermediary to advanced level is required
- Must have extensive experience using MS Excel
- Experience with SQL data modelling using SSAS is preferable
- Experience with reporting using SQL in Power BI is preferable
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Power BI
- SQL
- SQL Server 2012+
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client, a leading global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions sector is looking for a skilled, passionate SQL Developer with 6+ years’ experience within an Insurance or Actuarial environment. The client is seeking a candidate who can take the lead in innovation and specifically review existing architecture and recommend best practices. Must be able to work as part of a team with a positive attitude, displaying leadership and innovation skills.