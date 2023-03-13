SQL Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

More than 6 years working experience with MS SQL Server 2012 ( or later)

Experience working with BI and multiple data sources

Experience in data warehouse development preferably in Insurance/Reinsurance industry.

Experience in design, development and maintenance of large scale database objects

Experience with SSIS at an intermediary to advanced level is required

Experience with report development and deployment in SSRS at an intermediary to advanced level is required

Must have extensive experience using MS Excel

Experience with SQL data modelling using SSAS is preferable

Experience with reporting using SQL in Power BI is preferable

Desired Skills:

–

SSIS

SSRS

Power BI

SQL

SQL Server 2012+

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client, a leading global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions sector is looking for a skilled, passionate SQL Developer with 6+ years’ experience within an Insurance or Actuarial environment. The client is seeking a candidate who can take the lead in innovation and specifically review existing architecture and recommend best practices. Must be able to work as part of a team with a positive attitude, displaying leadership and innovation skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position