Looking for a new challenge in a rapidly growing industry? Our client, a global agribusiness and food company, is expanding and looking for a talented System Integrator to join their team.

As a System Integrator, you’ll play a crucial role in implementing and optimizing enterprise integration applications, enabling communication and interoperability between multiple IT components. You’ll deliver technical solutions for complex projects, ensuring adherence to global technology standards and best practices.

Responsibilities include:

Implementing cutting-edge enterprise integration solutions

Building reusable components, models, and exception handling frameworks

Devising and modernizing integration solutions using pub/sub design pattern models and API-lead connectivity solutions

Collaborating with stakeholders throughout the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Writing unit, integration, and functional test automation

Developing high-quality, well-documented, and efficient code

Challenging ideas and opinions to avoid pitfalls and inefficient solutions

Supporting the product owner in defining future stories and the tech lead in defining technical designs

To qualify for this position, you’ll need:

3 to 5 years of working experience in developing large-scale integration solutions and related technologies

Expertise in Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) and Business Process Management (BPM) products (TIBCO, MuleSoft, MQ, Kafka/Nifi, etc)

Working experience with Spring, JEE or other well-established backend frameworks

Proficiency in maintaining an automated CI/CD pipeline and experienced with related tools (Bamboo, Jenkins)

Good understanding of industry-standard protocols and formats (RESTFul, SOAP, XML, JSON, AMQP, JMS, delimited, OAUTH)

Expertise in API and integration layer (API patterns, queues, messaging)

Ability to work with relational and non-relational databases (Oracle, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL)

Experience in Agile development methodologies

A keen learner within the technical components of the domains/products

Excellent knowledge of the latest development technologies

In addition, our ideal candidate is a high-energy and passionate individual who inspires teammates to reach their maximum potential. You’re engaged, focused, and goal-oriented, with a culture of trust and complete transparency. You promote free thought and are energized by ideas from others in the team.

If this sounds like you, we encourage you to apply. Our client offers a competitive salary and benefits package, and you’ll have the opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to join a dynamic team!

