Unix Engineer

Manage the LINUX/UNIX team in order to ensure the smooth operation, installation, support and maintenance of LINUX/UNIX systems including related hardware.

Minimum requirements:

National Diploma in IT (NQF Level 6)

Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE)/ Red Hat Certified Administrator (RHCA)

8 years relevant expereince with 5 years in a supervisory/ project management or team lead capacity

Advantageous:

Storage Area Network Certification (advantageous)

VMware certified professional

Oracle Linux certification

Veeam certified Engineer

Knoweldge of the following:

Experience with fibre channel based storage (HP3par or similar)

Solaris LDOM’s/ Solaris Zones Experience provisioning and configuring

Solaris cirtual servers using logical domains and zones

Hands on cluster experience, preferable with Veritas Cluster Suite or Veritas

Infoscale, Linux based cluster

Project management

Scripting skills, the most important being KORN, BASH and PERL

VMWare based systems and related virtualization tools

HPBlade server environment

Software and hardware

RAID, logical Volume Manager

Networks and routing, including security tools such as firewalls and intrusion detection

Trouble shoot skills of performance based problems quickly and effectively on all Unix platforms and have working knowledge of “nix based performance tools

Server hardening techniques including IPtables, Firewalls, SE-linux and SSH?Knowledge of databases

Key Peformance areas:

Train and manage staff

Manage the storage are network administration, management of back-up and data recovery environments

Liaise with customers and related departments to resolve service related queries and provide advice in order to ensure effective service delivery

Manage third party suppliers and service level agreements in order to ensure cost effective delivery of services

Contribute to the IT strategy and budget development

Contribute to the development of IT policies and develops and implements SOP’s accordingly ensuring compliance with policy and regulations

Manage the LINUX/UNIX environment to ensure security, reliability, capacity and availability of systems for end users

Produce system usage statistics

Maintain the system documentation in order to ensure business continuity and continuous operations

Manage internal IT projects in accordance with business needs in order to ensure effective service delivery

Desired Skills:

Unix

Linux

Red hat certified engineer

korn

bash

Perl

