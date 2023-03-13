Unix Engineer

Manage the LINUX/UNIX team in order to ensure the smooth operation, installation, support and maintenance of LINUX/UNIX systems including related hardware.
Minimum requirements:
- National Diploma in IT (NQF Level 6)
- Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE)/ Red Hat Certified Administrator (RHCA)
- 8 years relevant expereince with 5 years in a supervisory/ project management or team lead capacity
Advantageous:
- Storage Area Network Certification (advantageous)
- VMware certified professional
- Oracle Linux certification
- Veeam certified Engineer
Knoweldge of the following:
- Experience with fibre channel based storage (HP3par or similar)
- Solaris LDOM’s/ Solaris Zones Experience provisioning and configuring
- Solaris cirtual servers using logical domains and zones
- Hands on cluster experience, preferable with Veritas Cluster Suite or Veritas
- Infoscale, Linux based cluster
- Project management
- Scripting skills, the most important being KORN, BASH and PERL
- VMWare based systems and related virtualization tools
- HPBlade server environment
- Software and hardware
- RAID, logical Volume Manager
- Networks and routing, including security tools such as firewalls and intrusion detection
- Trouble shoot skills of performance based problems quickly and effectively on all Unix platforms and have working knowledge of “nix based performance tools
- Server hardening techniques including IPtables, Firewalls, SE-linux and SSH?Knowledge of databases
Key Peformance areas:
- Train and manage staff
- Manage the storage are network administration, management of back-up and data recovery environments
- Liaise with customers and related departments to resolve service related queries and provide advice in order to ensure effective service delivery
- Manage third party suppliers and service level agreements in order to ensure cost effective delivery of services
- Contribute to the IT strategy and budget development
- Contribute to the development of IT policies and develops and implements SOP’s accordingly ensuring compliance with policy and regulations
- Manage the LINUX/UNIX environment to ensure security, reliability, capacity and availability of systems for end users
- Produce system usage statistics
- Maintain the system documentation in order to ensure business continuity and continuous operations
- Manage internal IT projects in accordance with business needs in order to ensure effective service delivery
Desired Skills:
- Unix
- Linux
- Red hat certified engineer
- korn
- bash
- Perl