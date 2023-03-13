Unix Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 13, 2023

Manage the LINUX/UNIX team in order to ensure the smooth operation, installation, support and maintenance of LINUX/UNIX systems including related hardware.

Minimum requirements:

  • National Diploma in IT (NQF Level 6)
  • Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE)/ Red Hat Certified Administrator (RHCA)
  • 8 years relevant expereince with 5 years in a supervisory/ project management or team lead capacity

Advantageous:

  • Storage Area Network Certification (advantageous)
  • VMware certified professional
  • Oracle Linux certification
  • Veeam certified Engineer

Knoweldge of the following:

  • Experience with fibre channel based storage (HP3par or similar)
  • Solaris LDOM’s/ Solaris Zones Experience provisioning and configuring
  • Solaris cirtual servers using logical domains and zones
  • Hands on cluster experience, preferable with Veritas Cluster Suite or Veritas
  • Infoscale, Linux based cluster
  • Project management
  • Scripting skills, the most important being KORN, BASH and PERL
  • VMWare based systems and related virtualization tools
  • HPBlade server environment
  • Software and hardware
  • RAID, logical Volume Manager
  • Networks and routing, including security tools such as firewalls and intrusion detection
  • Trouble shoot skills of performance based problems quickly and effectively on all Unix platforms and have working knowledge of “nix based performance tools
  • Server hardening techniques including IPtables, Firewalls, SE-linux and SSH?Knowledge of databases

Key Peformance areas:

  • Train and manage staff
  • Manage the storage are network administration, management of back-up and data recovery environments
  • Liaise with customers and related departments to resolve service related queries and provide advice in order to ensure effective service delivery
  • Manage third party suppliers and service level agreements in order to ensure cost effective delivery of services
  • Contribute to the IT strategy and budget development
  • Contribute to the development of IT policies and develops and implements SOP’s accordingly ensuring compliance with policy and regulations
  • Manage the LINUX/UNIX environment to ensure security, reliability, capacity and availability of systems for end users
  • Produce system usage statistics
  • Maintain the system documentation in order to ensure business continuity and continuous operations
  • Manage internal IT projects in accordance with business needs in order to ensure effective service delivery

Desired Skills:

  • Unix
  • Linux
  • Red hat certified engineer
  • korn
  • bash
  • Perl

