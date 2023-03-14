ABAP consultant (focus MM) at Sabenza iT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Abaper who has great experience working within the SAP MM module (Material Planning focus)

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

At least 3 years’ experience in ABAP Development (Backend) – SAP MM

At least 1 years’ experience in Material Management (MM), focus on Material Planning

At least 3-5 years’ in Operations SAP logistics:

entire Operation lifecycle – Incident – Problem – Change management.

At least 2 years’ experience with ABAP Test Workbench / Transport management (Solman)

At least 2 years’ experience with ABAP Objects (Automated testing / ABAP Unit tests)

At least 2 years’ experience with distribution technology ODATA / Idoc

Duties and responsibilities:

Technical refinement of requirements (User Stories) in Material Planning for the European as well as for the Overseas BMW plants (e.g. China)

Operations for Material Planning (24/7)

Development within Material Planning focus on Problem Management

Migration and Rollout for Material Planning

Customizing of the defined Material Planning processes

Testing – create automated test cases (Tosca) and run manual testing.

Business Object definition, extraction, and distribution across the entire BMW plant landscape (SAP and Non-SAP)

Desired Skills:

ABAP Development within MM module

Operations-SAP Logistics experience

ABAP Test Workbench / Transport management (Solman)

distribution technology ODATA / Idoc experience

